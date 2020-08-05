‘Ren & Stimpy’ Returns as Reimagined Comedy Central Series

Comedy Central’s bringing Ren and Stimpy back in a reimagined version of the Emmy Award nominated The Ren & Stimpy Show. The updated version of the adult animation series will join the network’s new Beavis and Butt-Head series as well as the greenlit Daria spin-off, Jodie.

“I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group. “Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations.”

The Ren & Stimpy Show premiered on Nickelodeon back in 1991. According to Comedy Central, the series’ main characters – Ren the Chihuahua and Stimpy the Manx cat – are consistently “ranked among the top animated characters of all time.”

The series was created by John Kricfalusi who originally provided the voice Ren, with Billy West providing the voice of Stimpy throughout the series’ original run from 1991 through 1996. The popular adult series was part of Nickelodeons’ animated programming introduced in 1991 along with Rugrats and Doug.

Variety reports John Kricfalusi will not be involved in the reboot.







