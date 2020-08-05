‘The Sleepover’ Trailer: Malin Akerman’s a Thief in Witness Protection

Netflix’s family-friendly action film The Sleepover just released a new trailer and poster. Described as a family adventure comedy, The Sleepover‘s new trailer has a Spy Kids-ish vibe and features Malin Akerman (Billions, Watchmen) as a mom who’s outed as a superthief.

In addition to Malin Akerman, the cast includes Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), Maxwell Simkins (Kim Possible), Ken Marino (Fresh Off the Boat), Cree Cicchino (Game Shakers), Lucas Jaye (Merry Happy Whatever), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Enuka Okuma (Impulse), and Erik Griffin (I’m Dying Up Here).

Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3) directed from a screenplay by Sarah Rothschild.

Netflix has set an August 21, 2020 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Clancy (Stanley) and her kid brother Kevin (Simkins) discover that their seemingly normal stay-at-home mom Margot (Akerman) is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. When both their mom and dad (Marino) are kidnapped and forced to pull one last job with an ex-flame of Margot’s (Manganiello), the siblings must team up to rescue their parents over the course of one action-packed night that they’ll never forget.







