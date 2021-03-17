‘Resident Alien’ Will Stick Around for a Second Season

Syfy’s weird alien fish-out-of-water sci-fi dramedy Resident Alien starring Alan Tudyk has been renewed for a second season. The renewal was announced with three new episodes still to air in the first season.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony – a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” stated Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

In addition to Alan Tudyk in the title role, the season one cast includes Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D’Arcy Morin, and Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne.

Syfy reports the series premiere has been watched by 9.3 million viewers since it aired on January 27, 2021. And episode two’s viewership increased by more than half a million viewers. Resident Alien ranks as the most-watched new cable drama over the past year and is also the network’s highest-rated new drama over the last six years.

Resident Alien will wrap up season one with episode 10 airing on March 31st at 10pm ET/PT.

The series was adapted for television from the Dark Horse comic from Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse by executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy). Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment also executive produce along with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV. Robbie Duncan McNeill serves as producing director and executive produces.

The Plot, Courtesy of Syfy:

Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk, that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life … but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and “Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?”







