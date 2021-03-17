Demi Lovato’s ‘Dance with the Devil’ Drops on April 2nd

Grammy-nominated artist Demi Lovato announced her next album Dance with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over is set to be released on Friday, April 2, 2021. The highly anticipated album will be a companion piece to her upcoming four-part documentary series, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premieres on YouTube on Tuesday, March 23rd and concludes on Tuesday, April 6th.

Lovato teased her long-awaited album with a viral, stripped-down performance of “Anyone” last year during the Grammy Awards.

The deeply personal album is executive produced by Lovato and her manager, Scooter Braun. The cover artwork for the new album was shot by Dana Trippe in Joshua Tree, CA. There’s no official word yet on the number of tracks on Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Staring Over or the titles of the songs other than “Anyone.”

The documentary and album will include Demi sharing for the first time the very personal story of her near-fatal overdose in 2018 and will provide a glimpse into her life today as well as her path to healing.

Over the course of her career, Lovato has often shared her struggles with addiction and mental health with not just her fans, but with the world as well.

The documentary will take a deeper dive into issues she has touched on in the past. The trailer for the documentary (released on February 17th) includes interviews with friends and family members of Lovato, including some famous friends such as Sir Elton John, opening up about what Lovato has been going through.

Demi Lovato’s friend and director of the documentary, Michael D. Ratner, tells Billboard, “I was humbled to be able to give her a platform to tell her story.”

Ratner continues, “My responsibility is to give her the space to tell as much of her story and experience as she wants to tell.”

Ratner previously teamed up with Justin Bieber on the docuseries Seasons available on YouTube Originals.

Demi Lovato’s four-part documentary debuted at SXSW on Tuesday, March 16th.







