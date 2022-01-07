The season two trailer for Syfy’s Resident Alien confirms the new season will be weirder – and wilder – than the first. Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle’s still on Earth and determined to keep Asta safe from a possible extinction-level event planned by his fellow aliens. Harry’s still not convinced the rest of humanity deserves saving, although he does admit to being concerned he’s becoming a little too human for his own good.

The comedy’s based on the Dark Horse comics and stars Alan Tudyk as the alien who’s been tasked with wiping out humanity. Season two also stars Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund as D’arcy Bloom, Levi Fiehler as Ben Hawthorne, Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne, and Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker.

Resident Alien will be part of Syfy’s midseason Wednesday night comedy block, premiering on January 26, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT. The new series Astrid & Lilly Save the World, which also just released a new trailer, follows at 10pm ET/PT.

Syfy released the following season two description:

Resident Alien follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day.

In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family. While back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.

The new comedy Astrid & Lilly Save the World stars Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin as the titular characters. The series is set in high school and was written by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone.

Stehman, Van Stone, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine executive produce the first season.

Syfy’s official synopsis:

High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Morrison) and Lilly (Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.







