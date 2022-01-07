‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 11 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

Lucy goes undercover to expose a high-roller on CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i season one episode 11, “The Game.” Directed by James Hayman from a script by Noah Evslin and Amy Rutberg, episode 11 will air on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Lauren Cook, Nick Gracer, Scott Lawrence, Bruce Altman, and Omar Bustamante guest star.

“The Game” Plot: When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes undercover at an underground poker tournament to find out which high-roller is behind the crime. Also, Lucy’s feelings are in turmoil when Whistler’s ex-girlfriend arrives in town.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai’i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.







