Food Network’s going to serve up new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible starring Robert Irvine. Special episodes of the series will reflect the current state of the world as considerate people hunker down and self-isolate to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Robert Irvine will be sharing his thoughts on past restaurant saves along with some of the series’ most memorable moments in upcoming episodes.

“In these daunting times, Robert’s support, guidance and longstanding commitment to helping restaurant owners turn around their lives is more paramount than ever as Robert continues to do what he loves best, sharing stories of hope with new episodes of Restaurant: Impossible,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

The new season will kick off on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Special episodes featuring Robert Irvine and his wife, Gail Kim-Irvine, will air prior to the new season’s debut.







Details on the New Restaurant: Impossible Episodes, Courtesy of Food Network:

Premiering Thursday, April 30th at 9pm ET/PT, Robert checks in remotely with the Restaurant: Impossible family, seeing how past restaurants from across the country are faring during the global pandemic in a special episode. And on Thursday, May 7th at 9pm ET/PT, Robert and his wife Gail sit down at their house while quarantined to watch the very first episode of Restaurant: Impossible to see how far they have come and how much has changed through the years.

Armed with his design team and list of volunteers, Robert attempts to turn the tide of struggling restaurants and pave the road to success in a new season of Restaurant: Impossible, premiering Thursday, May 14th at 9pm ET/PT. With a little outside-the-box thinking and a lot of muscle, Robert looks to rescue these desperate restaurants from complete collapse, including a special 90-minute episode on Thursday, May 28th at 9pm ET/PT that finds Robert returning to Escondido, California, where one year ago he helped Kaitlyn, the owner of Rosie’s Café, turn around her failing restaurant. But after Kaitlyn suffered a near-fatal car accident, Robert comes back to pull off a spectacular event to help Kaitlyn with her mounting medical bills.

After fixing over a hundred restaurants over the years, Robert now surprises some of the most memorable places and people with a visit to see how things have changed with new episodes of Restaurant Impossible: Revisited, premiering Thursday, June 18th at 9pm ET/PT. And catch special episodes of Restaurant: Impossible starting on Thursday, June 25th at 9pm ET/PT, as Robert counts down some of his favorite episodes, including the biggest restaurant transformations in RI history, the worst bites, best meals and most touching reveals, and a special look at the most memorable Restaurant: Impossible relationships through the years.







