‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Season 2 Episodes Guide: Plots, Air Dates, and Cast List

HBO’s original comedy series The Righteous Gemstones returns for its second season on Sunday, January 9, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. In support of the new season, HBO’s just released details on the second season’s nine episodes along with a brand new trailer.

The Righteous Gemstones was created by Danny McBride who also serves as writer, executive producer, and stars as Jesse Gemstone, one of the main characters. Joining him in front of the camera once again are John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, and Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone. The cast also includes Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz as BJ, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, and Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari.

Season two’s recurring cast members include Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Jody Hill as Levi, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone. New to the twisted comedy as recurring cast members are Jason Schwartzman as Thaniel Block, Eric Roberts as Junior, Eric Andre as Lyle Lissons, and Jessica Lowe as Lindy Lissons.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES SEASON 2 EPISODES:

Season 2, Episode 1: “I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels”

Debuts: SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (10:00-10:55 PM ET/PT)

As Jesse (Danny McBride) eyes a business opportunity with an Evangelical couple (Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe) on the rise, the media cracks down on a fellow preacher. Meanwhile, Eli (John Goodman) reconnects with a figure (Eric Roberts) from his mysterious past.

Written by Danny McBride; Directed by David Gordon Green

Debuts: SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (10:55-11:25 PM ET/PT)

After doubling-down on their efforts to invest in Zion’s Landing, Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) scramble for the cash. Meanwhile, Eli’s (John Goodman) attempts to dodge a big-city reporter (Jason Schwartzman) spell doom for the Gemstones.

Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Debuts: SUNDAY, JANUARY 16 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

The Gemstone siblings seek to pull back the curtain on their father’s past. Eli (John Goodman) shares a hard truth, and Kelvin (Adam Devine) grapples with an unruly God Squad.

Written by Danny McBride & Kevin Barnett & Chris Pappas; Directed by David Gordon Green

Debuts: SUNDAY, JANUARY 23 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

Still reeling from their father’s revelation, Kelvin (Adam Devine) and Jesse (Danny McBride) conspire to put Eli (John Goodman) in his place. As BJ’s (Tim Baltz) baptism approaches, Judy (Edi Patterson) clashes with her in-laws, while Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) struggles with his own growing family.

Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Edi Patterson; Directed by Danny McBride

Debuts: SUNDAY, JANUARY 30 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

Christmas, 1993. While Eli (John Goodman) considers a tempting offer from an old friend, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) crashes the Gemstones’ celebrations.

Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by David Gordon Green

Debuts: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

After surviving a harrowing attack, Jesse (Danny McBride) takes matters into his own hands. Eli (John Goodman) attempts to make amends, while Kelvin (Adam Devine) struggles to control his flock.

Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Debuts: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

With Eli (John Goodman) temporarily out of the picture, the Gemstone siblings are left to quarrel over who’s in charge – until some wise words help pave a way forward. As Tiffany (Valyn Hall) tracks down Baby Billy (Walton Goggins), Gideon (Skyler Gisondo) faces his future.

Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill

Debuts: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

As the dust settles back at the compound, Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) consider where they stand. Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) reconnects with a figure from his past.

Written by Danny McBride & Grant Dekernion & Jeff Fradley; Directed by David Gordon Green

Debuts: SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT)

While the Gemstones celebrate the launch of Zion’s Landing, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) faces a chance to embrace fatherhood.

Written by Danny McBride & John Carcieri & Jeff Fradley; Directed by Jody Hill







