‘Ghosts’ Invites Fans to a Special “Ghostmas” Marathon

CBS’s popular freshman comedy series Ghosts asked fans to choose their favorite season one episodes, with the top five vote-getters earning slots in the first ever #Ghostmas Viewers’ Choice Marathon. The five episodes chosen to lift Ghosts fans’ spirits are…drumroll, please…:

“Pete’s Wife”

“Viking Funeral”

“D&D”

“Alberta’s Fan”

“Possession”

The episodes were selected after fans submitted their picks for season one favorites via social media. The response was so huge that CBS opted to expand the initial plan of airing just three episodes during the marathon up to five episodes. The special marathon will air on Thursday, December 23, 2021 beginning at 8:30pm ET/PT and wrapping up at 11pm ET/PT.

The first season of Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta. Asher Grodman plays Trevor, Román Zaragoza is Sasappis, Sheila Carrasco is Flower, Rebecca Wisocky is Hetty, and Devan Chandler Long stars as Thorfinn.

Season one airs on Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT.

“GHOSTMAS” VIEWERS’ CHOICE MARATHON EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS:

8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT

“Pete’s Wife” – Pete convinces Sam to invite his living wife to the mansion, only to discover she’s been keeping a dark secret from him for many years. Also, Sassapis gets angry with Thorfinn for binge-cheating their favorite show without him, and Trevor learns he may have a daughter.

9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT

“Viking Funeral” – When Thorfinn’s bones are discovered on the Woodstone property, he asks Sam to conduct the traditional Viking funeral he’s always wanted. However, Sam and Jay are torn when they learn that the bones could be sold to a museum for a lot of much-needed cash. Also, the ghosts conduct an election for a “ghost representative” to bring issues to Sam.

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT

“D&D” – After Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees to facilitate a new one between him and the ghosts. Also, Isaac confronts his feelings for Nigel, a British soldier ghost from whom he’s been keeping a gigantic secret.

10:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT

“Alberta’s Fan” – Alberta is thrilled when a super-fan of her music visits the mansion to learn more about her. Also, Thor convinces Hetty to go on a walk with him in hopes that it will spark a special memory.

10:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT

“Possession” – Hetty accidentally possesses Jay’s body just as he and Sam are about to show Woodstone Mansion to a renowned wedding planner.







