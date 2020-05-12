Netflix, Team Downey, and Warner Bros. Television are teaming up on Sweet Tooth, a new series based on characters created by Jeff Lemire for DC. Writers Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow) are on board as executive producers and co-showrunners for the series’ eight-episode first season.

Sweet Tooth will feature Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables [TV series]), and Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth). James Brolin (Life in Pieces) is confirmed as the voice of the narrator.

Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell will be involved as executive producers. Linda Moran is also serving as an executive producer, and Team Downey’s Evan Moore is producing.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”







