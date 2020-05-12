‘Room 104’ is Finishing Up with Season 4 Premiering in July

HBO’s confirmed the half-hour anthology series Room 104 will be ending with its upcoming fourth season. The network will launch the final season on July 24, 2020 with new episodes airing on Fridays at 11pm ET/PT.

Room 104 was created by siblings Mark and Jay Duplass and debuted in July 2017. Mark Duplass wrote and directed episodes in season four and serves as an executive producer. Additional season four directors include Karan Soni, Ross Partridge, Jenée LaMarque, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Natalie Morales, Patrick Brice, Julian Wass, and Sydney Fleischmann. Jenée LaMarque, Lauren Parks, Mel Eslyn, Lauren Budd, Bryan Poyser, and Julian Wass were season four writers.

Hari Nef, Logan Miller, Jillian Bell, Jon Bass, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Vivian Bang, Finn Roberts, Adam Shapiro, Breeda Wool, and Kevin Nealon guest star in the final season. The guest cast also includes Erinn Hayes, Ron Funches, Sadie Stanley, Shannon Purser, Kendra Carelli, Benjamin Papac, Alison Jaye, Tim Granaderos, and Oliva Crocicchia.

In addition, Harvey Guillen, Gary Cole, Linda Lavin, Jennifer Kim, Kevin McKidd, Desean Terry, Suzanne Nichols, Leonardo Nam, Lily Gladstone, Jordyn Lucas, Natasha Perez, Jake Green, Ntare Mwine, Rebecca Hazlewood, and Susan Park guest star.

Season 4 Details, Courtesy of HBO:

“The late-night, half-hour anthology series returns with 12 new episodes, each telling a unique and unexpected tale of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel. While the setting stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment.

Exploring a variety of genres, from dark comedy to sci-fi, to the series’ first-ever animated episode and original songs, this season will continue to surprise viewers week to week. The premiere episode will be the first time in the series that Mark Duplass stars, writes, directs, and performs original music.

Stories and characters featured in season four include: an estranged performer giving a one-night-only performance; a woman battling her dark past with addiction; a dollhouse; transporting back in time; and more. Providing one last glimpse into the lives of the guests in Room 104, the final season of the genre-bending, and risk-taking anthology proves to be another showcase of writing, performing, and directing.”







