‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 Comic-Con Recap and Video

The stars of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico participated in a panel during the virtual version of the San Diego Comic-Con to share some insight into the upcoming third season. Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino joined executive producer Christopher Hollier to discuss the new season while keeping things as spoiler-free as possible.

Season two ended with Jeanine Mason’s Liz taking off to LA to start a brand new job. When season three premieres on July 26, 2021, Liz will be knee-deep in work far from her Roswell friends and family.

“I think Liz more than anything is into saving Maria and into her science, per usual,” said Mason. “So, she’s pretty head deep in that and I think she hasn’t quite taken the moment to realize that her life is actually really great in LA. She’s got a great job; she’s got access to equipment and to work colleagues that can really help her do this logistically. And she’s got support which she was feeling she didn’t have in Roswell and that she didn’t have in Max at the end of the season.

And then she’s got this new work partner, Heath, played by the very lovely Stephen Krueger who joined us for the year. God bless that man because we’re all in this deep, but he just came in and dealt with us – and by us, I mean me. He dealt with me and helped me try to be funny and romantic and find joy for Liz when she’s still…her whole heart is still in Roswell. And as much as she is someone who wanted to really do something that she felt was too complicated for her life – make a very clear decision to take care of herself – she loves the complication. She’s a hero through and through. These are her people and if it’s complicated taking care of them then she’s going to be there. She’s going to be back in Roswell being all sorts of complicated.”

Fans want to know what’s going on between Lily Cowles’ Isobel and Blair the bartender from Planet 7, and Cowles admits she doesn’t think Blair and Isobel are necessarily endgame. “Blair and Isobel, I think, have a really wonderful relationship. I think there’s a lot of exploration. I think there’s a lot of catching up to do that Isobel has. You know, she got married real young to a guy who wound up being a terrible alien. That was really sort of a drag for her. I feel like Isobel was kicking up her heels and having a really good time, and Blair was like this really open, badass, cool chick who was just bringing her into the fold.”

Cowles added, “In my mind I didn’t get to do a lot more with Blair on screen (but) off off screen there was a lot that happened there. There was a long fruitful relationship there and I don’t think Isobel and Blair are ultimately… You know it’s like the first person that Isobel got to explore after her marriage, so I think it was necessary for her to explore other things, too. But Blair I think will always hold a really special place in her heart because she was the first woman that Isobel got to be intimate with in that way and I think it was really a magical moment.”

Asked if there’s any hope for #Malex shippers, Michael Vlamis replied, “Personally, coming from Michael Vlamis, I believe in Malex. I’m hopeful for it. I think Guerin, even though he’s a guy who doesn’t necessarily believe in hope, has evolved a little bit past that point. I think he’s even hopeful. I think that’s how you kind of see him ending season two with Isobel in the bar. I think it is a glimmer of hope. You know, it’s a somber moment for him but it is hopeful. I think the fans can be as hopeful as Michael Guerin, who’s usually never hopeful, seems to be right now.”

Nathan Dean’s going to be pulling double-duty for at least part of season three. Season two’s finale introduced an alien who looks exactly like Max, and the trailers indicate that character will be around for a while in the new season. During the [email protected] panel it was also revealed Max learned a new skill – mechanical bull riding!

“I was very excited about it at first,” said Dean, discussing that particular scene. “I’m like, ‘Finally! This is awesome!’ But then around like take 15 it starts to get pretty tired. And there’s also spinning where the camera is. As you’re spinning around you have to sort of like throw your lines. So you’re looking over your shoulder while you’re being bucked over (a different way). And then it spins you back around and you’re still trying to make eye contact over here.

I will say I did fall off the bull once, I think – maybe twice by the end of the morning. It was a new challenge for me.”

Meanwhile, Heather Hemmens is happy Maria DeLuca gets her own story and isn’t just part of everyone else’s. “She gets some happiness and a little bit more romance,” said Hemmens. “She starts to develop her psychic abilities where a few things happen that make her think, ‘Oh, maybe I can control my visions.’ She goes on her own quest to figure out what triggers these visions and how she can then use it to figure out the mysteries of the future that she’s seeing.”

In season three, Michael Trevino’s Kyle will continue to be the guy they turn to for advice. “Me personally from the performance side of things, I love it because I’m able to be in each of everybody on this panel’s storylines. And so, for me it’s fun because I’m working with different people every day,” said Trevino. “But as far as from Kyle’s perspective, that man is exhausted putting out the fires all the time. And he’s getting sucked into these situations and brought into them because these are like his family. These are his friends. Again, this is a community that they’ve grown up with each other and have known each other for a very long time. He gets pulled into all these scenarios again and again, and he’s there to help and try and figure a way out, right, to whatever problem exists.”

Tyler Blackburn dropped some hints about the status of Alex and Forrest, played by Christian Antidormi. “Him and Forrest – they definitely are dating. I think it’s important for Alex to kind of have that. I think his relationship with Guerin has just been intense in a good way, intense in a bad way,” explained Blackburn. “I think that they just need space and kind of find themselves. Alex is doing that, and I think Forrest kind of gave him permission to really be himself and that drove him to even perform that song in the bar and kiss him at the end. It gave Alex permission to be bold. And so, Forrest has a really good influence on Alex. Even his clothing style changes a bit – more like high school Alex but older, obviously.”

However, Blackburn added, “I think there’s still hope for Malex. Right, Vlamis?”

“100%,” replied Michael Vlamis with a smile.

Watch the full video embedded above for more of what’s in store for Roswell, New Mexico season three.







