New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold will be handling hosting duties for NBC’s Clear the Shelters special which helps to find adoptable animals their forever homes. The half-hour special is set to air on August 28, 2020.

Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Max Goodwin on New Amsterdam and previously starred on NBC’s dramatic series, The Blacklist.

“I discovered Jody at a shelter 12 years ago and can’t imagine my life without her,” said rescue Pit Bull dad Eggold. “From beach runs to staying at home, especially now during the pandemic, Jody is always by my side. I look forward to celebrating this year’s ‘Clear The Shelters’ campaign with audiences everywhere, and to highlight the most amazing pet adoption stories from this year’s campaign.”

The annual nationwide adoption campaign unites NBCUniversal’s TV stations with local animal shelters and rescues to help get dogs, cats, and other pets out of shelters and into loving, permanent homes. According to NBC, more than 410,000 pets have found new homes since the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” campaign began in 2015.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

More on Clear the Shelters, Courtesy of NBC:

The Clear The Shelters special will tell the amazing stories of people who are fostering and adopting animals during the pandemic, and what shelters/rescues are doing to care for animals during this unprecedented time. The show will also feature amazing stories from The Dodo series “Foster Diaries” and “Adopt Me.”

Returning for a sixth consecutive year as a month-long virtual campaign, the stations’ 2020 pet adoption initiative kicked off on August 1 and is helping individuals connect with shelters all across the country and meet pets through web/mobile platforms. The stations’ pet adoption campaign is also making it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues.







