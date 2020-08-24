BTS Shatters YouTube’s Record for Most-Viewed Music Video

BTS shattered the record for most-viewed music video in 24 hours in YouTube history with an incredible 101.1 million views, according to a spokesperson for YouTube. But that’s not the only YouTube record the group broke. The video also set a new all-time record for the biggest music video premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

YouTube is not the only outlet BTS has conquered with their new smash single, “Dynamite.” The single went number one on iTunes in 104 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. It also zoomed to first on Spotify’s “Global Top 50” chart, marking the first time ever for a Korean act. “Dynamite” debuted on Spotify with 12,638,540 streams, breaking the recorded for biggest debut in the platform’s history. Not stopping there, “Dynamite” also broke the record for the biggest debut in 2020 on the global Spotify chart with 7,778,950 streams. Taylor Swift previously held that title with her newest single, “Cardigan.”

BTS’ song “Dynamite” is described as a disco-pop track that marks the superstar group’s first-ever song completely in English. The group sings of joy and confidence, treasuring the little things that make life truly valuable and special. The song aims to bring a new surge of much-needed energy to reinvigorate the global community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group thanked their fans for the amazing support of “Dynamite” and are encouraging fans to send in their lip sync videos for a chance to be in their “Lip Sync Party” video.

Up next for the global phenoms, BTS will be appearing on The Today Show for an interview on August 24, 2020 at 8am ET. And for the first time ever, BTS will be performing at the MTV VMAs on August 30th kicking off at 8pm ET. This will be the first-ever performance of their chart-topping single, “Dynamite.”

During their recent interview on MTV’s Fresh Out with host Kevan Kenny RM was tight-lipped about their VMAs performance, only offering up, “So, it’s very disco and it’s gonna be the first performance of ‘Dynamite.’ It’s going to be very catchy. And, you know, we’re nervous.”

The group is up for three awards at this year’s VMAs: Best Pop, Best Chorography, and Best K-pop.







