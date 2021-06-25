Apple TV+’s new trailer for Schmigadoon! features Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key stumbling into a small town whose occupants appear to be stuck in classic movie musical mode. The twosome appear to be trapped in this weird town, but Cecily Strong’s not worried. After all, as she points out, no one ever dies in a musical, right? Wrong!

Joining Strong and Key in season one are Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada. Martin Short shows up as a guest star.

The six-episode season premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16, 2021. Two episodes will be released on July 16th followed by new episodes on subsequent Fridays.

The musical comedy was created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with Paul serving as showrunner. Paul also wrote the series’ original songs and Daurio is a writer and consulting producer. The Broadway Video and Universal Television production is executive produced by Barry Sonnenfeld, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer. Cecily Strong is a producer.

Apple TV+ released the following description of the series:

“A parody of iconic Golden Age musicals, Schmigadoon! stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can’t leave until they find true love.”







