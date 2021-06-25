A&E Announces 2 New Documentary Series on Serial Killers

Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer, and BTK are examined in A&E Network’s upcoming limited documenatary series, Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America. These serial killers committed horrific murders during the same time period, and the three-night event will examine the “intersecting paths of five of America’s most notorious killers.”

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America will premiere on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Stephanie Soechtig guides the limited docuseries as showrunner and executive producer. Category 6 Media’s Sharon Scott, Laura Fleury, and Kristy Sabat also executive produce along with A&E Network’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Brad Abramson.

A&E is also launching I Survived a Serial Killer on August 18th at 9:30pm ET/PT. The new series tells the stories of people who have managed to survive encounters with serial killers. The series is a Law & Crime production with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman, and Mark Anstendig executive producing alongside A&E Network’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Sean Gottlieb.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America Details, Courtesy of A&E Network:

Over six hours, Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America weaves the stories of five infamous serial killers – Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, Jeffrey Dahmer, The Green River Killer and BTK – together into a single narrative exploring the perfect storm of what was happening in culture, communications, law enforcement, media, forensics, and technology that allowed them to proliferate and evade capture. Names that still strike fear into the hearts of many, these seemingly normal men developed disturbingly intimate and hands-on approaches to murder that were at odds with their soft-spoken public existence.

Most of our public understanding of the modern serial killer comes from the 20 years that all five men were active. We still struggle to reconcile the uncomfortable dichotomy of monsters hiding in plain sight. The stories of these killers and their victims will be told by those closest to them, including exclusive interviews with survivors, investigators, forensic psychologists, prosecutors, and victims’ family members.

I Survived a Serial Killer Plot:

In each 30-minute episode, I Survived a Serial Killer documents the harrowing, heroic stories of one or more survivors of the same serial killers. Told from the survivors’ point of view, the series highlights the strength and perseverance of regular people encountering and overcoming pure evil. Interviews with those closest to the cases will round out the stories of these unimaginable crimes.

Over the 12-episode series, viewers will hear from survivors of killers including Andrew Urdiales, Richard Beasley (AKA The Craigslist Killer), Angel Resendiz (AKA The Railway Killer), and David Parker Ray (AKA The Toy Box Killer.







