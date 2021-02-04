Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Nominees: SAG Selects the Best in Films and TV

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Michael Potts as Slow Drag, Chadwick Boseman as Levee and Colman Domingo as Cutler in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ (Photo by David Lee / Netflix)

The Screen Actors Guild announced the 27th Annual SAG Awards nominees, recognizing the best performances in television and film. Actors from The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, and Ozark lead the list of television nominees and Chadwick Boseman scored the most nominations for work in films. Boseman’s four nominations came in recognition of his performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs had the honor of announcing this year’s SAG Awards nominees via the SAG Instagram account. Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on TNT and TBS.

MOTION PICTURES

Female Actor in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS / Bev – HILLBILLY ELEGY
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Male Actor in a Leading Role
RIZ AHMED / Ruben – SOUND OF METAL
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – MANK
STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – MINARI

Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – THE FATHER
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – MINARI
HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – NEWS OF THE WORLD

Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SACHA​​ BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – DA 5 BLOODS
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – THE LITTLE THINGS
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

Cast in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
MINARI
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MULAN
NEWS OF THE WORLD
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WONDER WOMAN 1984

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
THE BOYS
COBRA KAI
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
THE MANDALORIAN
WESTWORLD

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – MRS. AMERICA
MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – I MAY DESTROY YOU
NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – THE UNDOING
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – HAMILTON
HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – THE GOOD LORD BIRD
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – THE CROWN
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – THE CROWN
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – OZARK
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – OZARK

Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – OZARK
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – THIS IS US
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – BETTER CALL SAUL
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – BRIDGERTON

Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – DEAD TO ME
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – DEAD TO ME
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – THE GREAT
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
”ASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – RAMY

Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
BRIDGERTON
THE CROWN
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
OZARK

Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEAD TO ME
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
THE GREAT
SCHITT’S CREEK
TED LASSO




