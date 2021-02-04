The Screen Actors Guild announced the 27th Annual SAG Awards nominees, recognizing the best performances in television and film. Actors from The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, and Ozark lead the list of television nominees and Chadwick Boseman scored the most nominations for work in films. Boseman’s four nominations came in recognition of his performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs had the honor of announcing this year’s SAG Awards nominees via the SAG Instagram account. Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on TNT and TBS.

MOTION PICTURES

Female Actor in a Leading Role

AMY ADAMS / Bev – HILLBILLY ELEGY

VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – PIECES OF A WOMAN

FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Male Actor in a Leading Role

RIZ AHMED / Ruben – SOUND OF METAL

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – MANK

STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – MINARI

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – HILLBILLY ELEGY

OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – THE FATHER

YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – MINARI

HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – NEWS OF THE WORLD

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

SACHA​​ BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – DA 5 BLOODS

DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – THE LITTLE THINGS

LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

Cast in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

MINARI

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

DA 5 BLOODS

MULAN

NEWS OF THE WORLD

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

THE BOYS

COBRA KAI

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

THE MANDALORIAN

WESTWORLD

TELEVISION PROGRAMS

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – MRS. AMERICA

MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – I MAY DESTROY YOU

NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – THE UNDOING

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – HAMILTON

HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – THE UNDOING

ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – THE GOOD LORD BIRD

MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Female Actor in a Drama Series

GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – THE CROWN

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – THE CROWN

EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – THE CROWN

JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – OZARK

LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – OZARK

Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – OZARK

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – THIS IS US

JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – THE CROWN

BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – BETTER CALL SAUL

REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – BRIDGERTON

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – DEAD TO ME

LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – DEAD TO ME

KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – THE GREAT

DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK

”ASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – TED LASSO

RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – RAMY

Ensemble in a Drama Series

BETTER CALL SAUL

BRIDGERTON

THE CROWN

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

OZARK

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

DEAD TO ME

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

THE GREAT

SCHITT’S CREEK

TED LASSO







