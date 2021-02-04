The Screen Actors Guild announced the 27th Annual SAG Awards nominees, recognizing the best performances in television and film. Actors from The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, and Ozark lead the list of television nominees and Chadwick Boseman scored the most nominations for work in films. Boseman’s four nominations came in recognition of his performances in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods.
Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs had the honor of announcing this year’s SAG Awards nominees via the SAG Instagram account. Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on TNT and TBS.
MOTION PICTURES
Female Actor in a Leading Role
AMY ADAMS / Bev – HILLBILLY ELEGY
VIOLA DAVIS / Ma Rainey – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
VANESSA KIRBY / Martha – PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES McDORMAND / Fern – NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN / Cassandra – PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Male Actor in a Leading Role
RIZ AHMED / Ruben – SOUND OF METAL
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Levee – MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS / Anthony – THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN / Herman Mankiewicz – MANK
STEVEN YEUN / Jacob – MINARI
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MARIA BAKALOVA / Tutar – BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
GLENN CLOSE / Mamaw – HILLBILLY ELEGY
OLIVIA COLMAN / Anne – THE FATHER
YUH-JUNG YOUN / Soonja – MINARI
HELENA ZENGEL / Johanna – NEWS OF THE WORLD
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
SACHA BARON COHEN / Abbie Hoffman – THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / Stormin’ Norman – DA 5 BLOODS
DANIEL KALUUYA / Fred Hampton – JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
JARED LETO / Albert Sparma – THE LITTLE THINGS
LESLIE ODOM JR. / Sam Cooke – ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
Cast in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
MINARI
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
STUNT ENSEMBLES
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
DA 5 BLOODS
MULAN
NEWS OF THE WORLD
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
WONDER WOMAN 1984
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
THE BOYS
COBRA KAI
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
THE MANDALORIAN
WESTWORLD
TELEVISION PROGRAMS
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
CATE BLANCHETT / Phyllis Schlafly – MRS. AMERICA
MICHAELA COEL / Arabella – I MAY DESTROY YOU
NICOLE KIDMAN / Grace Fraser – THE UNDOING
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY / Beth Harmon – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
KERRY WASHINGTON / Mia Warren – LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
BILL CAMP / Mr. Shaibel – THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT
DAVEED DIGGS / Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson – HAMILTON
HUGH GRANT / Jonathan Fraser – THE UNDOING
ETHAN HAWKE / John Brown – THE GOOD LORD BIRD
MARK RUFFALO / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE
Female Actor in a Drama Series
GILLIAN ANDERSON / Margaret Thatcher – THE CROWN
OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II – THE CROWN
EMMA CORRIN / Princess Diana – THE CROWN
JULIA GARNER / Ruth Langmore – OZARK
LAURA LINNEY / Wendy Byrde – OZARK
Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Marty Byrde – OZARK
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson – THIS IS US
JOSH O’CONNOR / Prince Charles – THE CROWN
BOB ODENKIRK / Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman – BETTER CALL SAUL
REGÉ-JEAN PAGE / Simon Basset – BRIDGERTON
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding – DEAD TO ME
LINDA CARDELLINI / Judy Hale – DEAD TO ME
KALEY CUOCO / Cassie Bowden – THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
ANNIE MURPHY / Alexis Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
CATHERINE O’HARA / Moira Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter – THE GREAT
DANIEL LEVY / David Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
EUGENE LEVY / Johnny Rose – SCHITT’S CREEK
”ASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso – TED LASSO
RAMY YOUSSEF / Ramy – RAMY
Ensemble in a Drama Series
BETTER CALL SAUL
BRIDGERTON
THE CROWN
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY
OZARK
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
DEAD TO ME
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT
THE GREAT
SCHITT’S CREEK
TED LASSO