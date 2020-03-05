SEAL Team Season 3 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Objects in Mirror”

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon guest stars on CBS’s SEAL Team season three episode 14. Directed by David Cook from a script by Tom Mularz, episode 14 is set to air on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Scott Foxx, Adelaide Kane, Alona Tal, Jared Farid Ward, Emily Swallow, Nick Gracer, Ali Saam, and Jamie McShane also guest star.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis, Jessica Paré is Mandy Ellis, Tyler Grey is Trent Sawyer, and Judd Lormand plays Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

“Objects in Mirror” Plot – Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson.







Series Details, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge logistics officer and unofficial den mother responsible for outfitting the team with the necessary gear for each mission.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.