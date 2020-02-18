SEAL Team Season 3 Episodes 11 & 12: Preview of “Siege Protocol”

CBS’s SEAL Team will finally return for the second half of season three with a two-hour winter premiere on February 26, 2020. “Siege Protocol: Part 1” was directed by Gonzalo Amat from a script by Matt Bosack and will air at 9pm ET/PT. “Siege Protocol: Part 2” was also directed by Gonzalo Amat from a script by Kenny Sheard and follows episode 11 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season three episode 11’s guest cast includes Scott Foxx, Adelaide Kane, Alona Tal, Parisa Fakhri, Emily Swallow, and Jamie McShane. Lucca De Oliveira, Coby Bell, Kerri Medders, Luis Jose Lopez, Max Phyo, Paul Fox, Juan Blasquez, and Matthew Bridges also guest star in “Siege Protocol: Part 1.”

“Siege Protocol: Part 2” features guest stars Scott Foxx, Lucca De Oliveira, Coby Bell, Luis Jose Lopez, Hector Atreyu Ruiz, and Hector Atreyu Ruiz.

David Boreanaz leads the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis, Jessica Paré is Mandy Ellis, Tyler Grey is Trent Sawyer, and Judd Lormand plays Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn.

Justin Melnick and Tyler Grey appear in season three recurring roles.

“Siege Protocol: Part 1 and Part 2” Plot – Amid several life-altering moments on the home front, Bravo Team travels overseas to extract a CIA agent who is being held hostage. As the situation escalates, the Tactical Operations Center is compromised and Bravo’s support team comes face-to-face with the enemy, on the two-hour winter premiere.







Series Details, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success are troop commander Lt. Cdr. Eric Blackburn, who serves as a leader and confidant both on and off the battlefield; CIA analyst Mandy Ellis, who has sacrificed everything in her drive to root out evil and take down terrorists; and Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge logistics officer and unofficial den mother responsible for outfitting the team with the necessary gear for each mission.

Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.