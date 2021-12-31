‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 11 Photos: “Violence of Action” Preview

Paramount+’s SEAL Team season five returns after a month-long winter break with episode 11, “Violence of Action.” New photos and the official plot description have arrived in support of episode 11’s Sunday, January 2, 2022 release, directed by Ruben Garcia from a script by Tom Mularz and Teresa Huang.

David Boreanaz returns to lead the cast as Jason Hayes. Max Thieriot plays Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. is Ray Perry, AJ Buckley is Sonny Quinn, Toni Trucks is Lisa Davis, and Justin Melnick stars as Brock.

“Violence Of Action” Plot: Bravo Team is still on the ground in South America working against the Iranian nuclear project. Multiple high stakes missions only make the team’s interpersonal problems more obvious to all.

SEAL Team Description, Courtesy of CBS:

SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence.

His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication.

Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.