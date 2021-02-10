‘Search Party’ Will Return for a Fifth Season on HBO Max

HBO Max has confirmed they’ve renewed the comedy series Search Party for a fifth season. The announcement was accompanied by news Search Party‘s showrunners Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss have signed a new two-year overall deal to develop new programming for HBO Max.

“We are thrilled that HBO Max has not only given the world a fifth season of Search Party but also shown this much faith in our partnership with them as we develop new projects for the platform,” stated executive producers Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers. “Potential titles for upcoming shows include ‘Monkeys Love Manhattan’ and ‘The Pineapple Predicament.’ Those aren’t actual shows we would ever pitch but it exhibits that we can make up titles if we need to.”

“Charles and Sarah-Violet are the masters of genre-blending and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next!” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “It’s been a joy working with them – they are whip-smart, wildly funny, and have such a distinctive worldview – we couldn’t be happier that they are continuing to call HBO Max their home.”

The cast is led by Alia Shawkat and includes John Reynolds, John Early, and Meredith Hagner. Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

The first three seasons followed best friends “Dory” (Shawkat), “Drew” (Reynolds), “Elliott” (Early) and “Portia” (Hagner) through a messy private investigation, semi-accidental murder, absurd cover-up and sensational trial. In season four, Dory was held prisoner by her psychotic stalker “Chip” (Cole Escola), forcing Drew, Elliott and Portia to once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory.







