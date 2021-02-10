Elle Fanning Shows Off Her New ‘The Great’ Season 2 Look

Hulu’s The Great star Elle Fanning took to Instagram to show off what’s in store for her character in the upcoming second season. “Cooking up something special for season 2 #TheGreat #firstlook” wrote Fanning while releasing the first photo of Empress Catherine the Great in the new season.

Nicholas Hoult returns as Peter for the series’ second season. The cast also includes Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

Fanning and Hoult earned Golden Globe nominations for their performances in the series, and The Great also earned a Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy nomination. Matt Shakman scored an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category and Tony McNamara earned an Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy nomination. Hoult just picked up a Critics Choice Awards Best Actor in a Comedy Series nomination and the cast received a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category.

Hulu released the following synopsis of The Great:

“The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Season one is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.

In season two, Catherine becomes both a mother to Russia and a child.”







