CBS is adding the reality series Secret Celebrity Renovation with Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight) to its summer primetime lineup on July 9, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. Season two of The Greatest #AtHome Videos hosted by Cedric the Entertainer also joins the network’s summer 2021 lineup on Friday, August 20th at 9pm ET/PT.

The first season of Secret Celebrity Renovation finds stars including Paula Abdul, Eve, Anthony Ramos, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson showing “gratitude to someone who has had a significant impact on their life’s journey by helping to realize the renovation of their dreams.” Other celebs participating in season one include Lauren Alaina, Wayne Brady, Boomer Esiason, “Boston” Rob Mariano, Chris Paul, and Emmitt Smith.

Home improvement contractor Jason Cameron (Man Cave, While You Were Out) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (Design Star, Trading Spaces) lend their skills to help the celebrities make dreams come true for important people from their pasts.

Secret Celebrity Renovation is a JUMA Entertainment production with Bob Horowitz, Lewis Fenton, and Peter DeVita executive producing. JUMA Entertainment and A Bird And A Bear Entertainment produce The Greatest #AtHome Videos and Horowitz, Fenton, Cedric the Entertainer, and Eric Rhône executive produce.

“Whether they’re In The Heights, in the end zone, in tribal council or beyond, our Secret Celebrity Renovation stars have wowed America through their work, and now they can give something back to the most pivotal person from their hometown past,” stated executive producer Bob Horowitz. “And on The Greatest #AtHome Videos front, coming back for season two, we are building on what we learned in season one – that there are creative masterworks bubbling up everywhere on social media, and with Cedric the Entertainer at the helm, the Friday night audience can’t get enough of them.”

Fridays as of July 9:

8:00-9:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

9:00-10:00 PM – LOVE ISLAND

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS

Fridays as of August 20:

8:00-9:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION

9:00-10:00 PM – THE GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS







