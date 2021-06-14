‘The Morning Show’ Teaser Trailer: Season 2 Premieres This September

Apple TV+ has set a September 17, 2021 premiere for season two of The Morning Show, the critically acclaimed drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Billy Crudup. Season two will consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.

In addition to Witherspoon, Aniston and Crudup, the season two cast features returning stars Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, and Marcia Gay Harden. Joining the ensemble for the second season are Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of “The Morning Show” team; Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker; and, Emmy and SAG Award winner Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor.

Kerry Ehrin developed the series and serves as showrunner. Ehrin also executive produces with Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and director Mimi Leder. Echo Films’ Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn also executive produce along with Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Season one scored Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice awards. Billy Crudup earned the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Emmy and a Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Critics Choice Award. Jennifer Aniston picked up an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Screen Actors Guild win.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.







