‘See’ Drops Official Season 2 Trailer Starring Jason Momoa

The official trailer for Apple TV+’s See finds Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista squaring off in what promises to be an action-heavy season two. The new trailer arrives a month out from the season two premiere set for August 27, 2021.

In addition to Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, the cast includes Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), and Olivia Cheng (Warrior). David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) and Tamara Tunie (Flight) also star.

Season two will consist of eight episodes, with new episodes arriving on Fridays. Season one is currently available to binge on Apple TV+. In June, the streaming service announced the epic drama has been renewed for a third season.

Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper serve as executive producers. Tropper is also the series’ showrunner.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season two, Baba Voss (Momoa) is struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.