‘Snowpiercer’ Earns a Season 4 Renewal Ahead of Season 3’s Premiere

Daveed Diggs had the honor of breaking the news Snowpiercer has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season three premiere. TNT dropped a short video from the Vancouver set of season three, with Diggs confirming the series has picked up a fourth season order and thanking fans for their support.

“If you liked season one and two, I have no reason to assume you won’t love season three and four. It only gets bigger and more Snowpiercer-er,” teased Diggs.

“Snowpiercer has been an incredibly successful series for us that continues to capture the imagination of viewers, grow audience and maintain strong ratings,” stated Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “All of our seasons embark on an emotional, unexpected ride and the well-plotted storylines will continue to evolve and remain relevant to audiences. We’re excited to keep the train running into season four.”

In addition to Grammy and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), the season three cast includes Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Rowan Blanchard, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Mike O’Malley, and Tony Award winner Lena Hall. Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg also star in season three.

Newcomers for the upcoming third season include Emmy nominee Archie Panjabi and Chelsea Harris.

Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson executive produce along with the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Details on Snowpiercer Season 3, Courtesy of TNT:

At the end of Snowpiercer season two, Layton (Diggs) and Ruth (Wright), who were banished to Big Alice’s compost car, plotted to take back Snowpiercer. With the help of Javier (Urbina) and Alexandra (Blanchard), Layton and Ruth made it back to Snowpiercer and rallied with their supporters. Josie (McGuiness) destroyed the Aquarium car separating Snowpiercer’s head from the remaining 1,023 cars. With Layton in command of a 10-car “pirate train,” he and his team rushed to Breslauer Research Station to find Melanie (Connelly).

Season three picks up with Layton (Diggs) and his inner circle commanding a small pirate train in search of Melanie (Connelly) and a possible warm location to restart civilization, aided by a newfound survivor. Back on Snowpiercer, Mr. Wilford (Bean) is consolidating power, foiled only by secret allies of Layton’s hidden on the train, committed to the cause.







