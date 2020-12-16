‘Servant’ Earns an Early Season 3 Renewal from Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed psychological thriller/horror series Servant has picked up a third season order a month out from its season two debut. The second season will consist of 10 episodes and will premiere on Friday, January 15, 2021.

The second season features Lauren Ambrose reprising her role as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell back as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free returning as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint playing Julian Pearce.

British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer/writer Tony Basgallop created the series and executive produces with two-time Oscar nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey are co-executive producers.

All episodes of season one are currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.







