Apple TV+’s just released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming third season of the psychological thriller/horror series, Servant. The teaser sets up a battle for the survival of the Turner family, with Leanne promising to do whatever it takes to protect her family.

Season three will premiere on January 21, 2022. New episodes of the 10 episode season will drop on subsequent Fridays.

The third season stars Lauren Ambrose reprising her role as Dorothy Turner, Toby Kebbell returns as Sean Turner, Nell Tiger Free is back as Leanne Grayson, and Rupert Grint is once again on board as Julian Pearce. Sunita Mani (No Activity) joins the cast for the upcoming season.

British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer/writer Tony Basgallop created the series. Two-time Oscar nominee M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) executive produces with Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Season three directors include Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala.

Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon are the season three writers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

The half-hour psychological thriller follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season took a supernatural turn with a darker future for all as Leanne returned to the brownstone and her true nature was revealed.







