Season two of The Witcher picks up with the North and South at war, the world’s in a strange state, monsters aren’t hibernating, and the possibility’s raised it’s “the end of days.” Geralt of Rivia, however, disagrees. “I’ve lived through three supposed ‘end of days,'” says Geralt. “It’s all horsesh*t.”

The official trailer premiered during the Lucca Comics & Games Convention in Italy before its release online. The new trailer was accompanied by the unveiling of a new season two poster and additional images.

Based on best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. MyAnna Buring returns as Tissaia, Tom Canton is Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper is Murta, Jeremy Crawford is Yarpin Zigrin, and Eamon Farren plays Cahir.

Mahesh Jadu is back as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard reprises his role as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson is Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni is Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson is Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte is Dara, Anna Shaffer is Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read returns as Sabrina.

Newcomers include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, and Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel. Aisha Fabienne Ross will play Lydia, Kristofer Hivju is Nivellen, and Mecia Simson is Francesca.

During the July 2021 WitcherCon, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich teased what’s in store for the new season. “There are so many characters that we’re introducing in Season 2,” said Schmidt Hissrich. “We are getting to see Dijkstra for the first time and sort of the Redanian Kingdoms. I know a lot of fans are excited to meet Philippa for the first time, Codringher and Fenn, Rience, Nenneke. There’s so many, but I would have to say Vesemir is the one I’m looking most forward to our audience meeting. Vesemir is so integral to the story that we’re telling this season.”

Netflix has set a December 17, 2021 premiere date for season two.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.