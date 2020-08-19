Seth MacFarlane and Chadwick Boseman Plan Little Rock Nine Series

Carlotta Walls LaNier’s memoir A Mighty Long Way is being adapted into a television series with Eisa Davis (She’s Gotta Have It series) on board as writer and executive producer. Currently referred to as the Untitled Little Rock Nine Project, the limited series is being developed by UCP and Fuzzy Door’s Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins. X•ception Content’s Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Logan Coles are also executive producing.

The limited series will have the input of author Walls LaNier, the youngest member of the Little Rock Nine, who is confirmed as a consultant.

This is MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door’s second development project announced since they signed a deal to develop series for NBCUniversal. (The first was The Winds of War announced earlier this year.) It’s the first television production for X•ception Content after producing feature films Message from the King and 21 Bridges. Additional executive producers include Nick Marell, Coby Greenberg, and Joe Micucci.

UCP has not announced a targeted start date for production.

The Story, Courtesy of UCP:

In 1957, after the landmark Supreme Court decision of Brown v. Board of Education, 14-year-old Carlotta Walls is among the first black students to attend the all-white Central High in Little Rock, Arkansas. She walks into an unexpectedly violent struggle against integration, which suddenly turns her and the other black students into civil rights icons.

For Carlotta – a teenager at the center of a cataclysmic moment in American history – graduating with her diploma means risking her life. But Carlotta searches for a way to keep her humanity intact at school and beyond, losing then regaining her selfhood in a coming of age leavened by humor, family, friendship, and solidarity.







