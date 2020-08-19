‘Class Action Park’ Documentary Unveils an Eye-Opening Trailer

This isn’t a joke? There actually was a place called Action Park where multiple people died horrible deaths? HBO Max’s wild trailer for Class Action Park lays out the basic details of an amusement park that never should have existed.

HBO Max has set an August 27, 2020 premiere date for the documentary which is apparently the first-ever full-length doc to explore the bizarre history of Action Park.

Chris Charles Scott and Seth Porges directed and produced the documentary, with Authentic Talent & Literary Management’s Liz DeCesare executive producing. The Holladay Brothers provided the original score.

The Details, Courtesy of HBO Max:

The documentary reveals the truth about New Jersey’s Action Park; widely regarded as the world’s most dangerous amusement park and a staple of growing up in the New York/New Jersey area in the ’80s and ’90s. There have been many famous Action Park “alumni” that have shared their experiences over the years, inspiring feature films, scripted series, and most recently a tell-all book written by the son of the genius madman that founded the park. For the first time, fans new and old will be able to experience firsthand the insanity of this dangerous water park via real-life footage and testimonials.

Class Action Park is the first-ever feature-length documentary to explore the legend, legacy, and truth behind a place that long ago entered the realm of myth. To some, New Jersey’s infamous Action Park was the most spectacularly fun amusement park on Earth: A place where unruly 1980s teenagers were given free rein to go gonzo on strange contraptions that seemed to violate the laws of common sense (and perhaps physics). To others, it was an ill-conceived death trap. One thing is sure: It’s the type of place that will never exist again.

Shirking the trappings of nostalgia, the film uses investigative journalism, newly unearthed and never-before-seen documents and recordings, original animations, and interviews with the people who lived it to reveal the true story for the first time.









