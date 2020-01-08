Sex Education Season 2 Trailer: Love is Messy

Netflix just released a new trailer for the critically acclaimed coming of age story with a twist, Sex Education. Gillian Anderson (The Fall) returns as a sex therapist whose high school son (played by Asa Butterfield) opens a sex clinic to help his classmates.

The cast of season two also includes Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake), Ncuti Gatwa (The Last Letter From My Lover), Connor Swindells (The Vanishing), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien), and Tanya Reynolds (Emma). Mikael Persbrandt (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones), James Purefoy (Rome), and Alistair Petrie (Rogue One) also star in the second season.

Laurie Nunn created the series, writes, and executive produces. Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright, and Sophie Goodhart directed season two, and Jamie Campbell and Ben Taylor also executive produced.

Sex Education season two will premiere on January 17, 2020.

The Plot:

“Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.”