Kesha will be launching a North American tour in April 2020 in support of her upcoming album, High Road, set to drop on January 31st on Kemosabe/RCA Records. The 2020 “High Road” tour will stop in 26 cities including Atlanta, Nashville, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Boston. Kicking off on April 23rd in Sugar Land, Texas, Kesha’s 2020 tour will feature songs from her new album as well as fan favorites including “TiK Tok,” “Praying,” and “Your Love is My Drug.”

Big Freedia will join Kesha on the road as the supporting act.

“While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers – BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY – ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!” – Kesha

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10th. Visit www.bitchimblessed.com for info on the tour and news on a special fan presale.







Kesha’s High Road Tour Dates:

April 23 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre

April 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre **

May 1 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater **

May 2 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre **

May 6 – Santa Barbara, CA -Santa Barbara Bowl **

May 8 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **

May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic **

May 11 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom **

May 13 – Council Bluffs, IA – Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino **

May 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Amphitheatre **

May 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater **

May 17 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

May 19 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center **

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN -The Armory **

May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom **

May 23 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

May 25 – St. Louis, MO – TBD **

May 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia **

May 28 – New York, NY- Pier 17 **

May 30 – Mashantucket, CT- Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater **

May 31 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

June 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem **

June 5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

** confirmed with Big Freedia







