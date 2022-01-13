‘Shadow and Bone’ Adds 4 Cast Members to Season 2

Production’s begun on the second season of Netflix’s popular fantasy series Shadow and Bone and today the streaming service announced the addition of four series regulars to the cast. Anna Leong Brophy is set to play “Tamar Kir-Bataar” and Patrick Gibson’s on board to play “Nikolai Lantsov.” The new additions also include Jack Wolfe as “Wylan Hendriks” and Lewis Tan as “Tolya Yul-Bataar.”

The newcomers join a cast that includes Jessie Mei Li as “Alina Starkov,” Archie Renaux as “Malyen Oretsev,” Freddy Carter as “Kaz Brekker,” Amita Suman as “Inej,” Julian Kostov as “Fedyor,” Sujaya Dasgupta as “Zoya,” and Kit Young as “Jesper Fahey.” Ben Barnes reprises his role as “General Kirigan” for the much-anticipated second season.

In addition, returning cast members Danielle Galligan (“Nina Zenik”), Daisy Head (“Genya Safin”), and Calahan Skogman (“Matthias Helvar”) have been promoted to series regulars.

According to Netflix, the second season will consist of eight one-hour episodes – just like season one.

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling book series and Bardugo remains involved in the series as an executive producer. Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind serve as writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners. Additional executive producers include Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment along with Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios), and Shelley Meals.

Second season directors include Bola Ogun (episodes 1 and 2), Laura Belsey (episodes 3 and 4), Karen Gaviola (episodes 5 and 6), and Mairzee Almas (episodes 7 and 8).

A Look Back at Season 1, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.”







