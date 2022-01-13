‘Murderville’ – Will Arnett Teases Netflix’s Improvised Murder Mystery

A new video starring Will Arnett (embedded below with new photos) explains what viewers can expect from Netflix’s Murderville season one. Described as a procedural crime comedy, Murderville stars Will Arnett as Terry Seattle, a homicide detective who’s joined by celebrity guests to figure out the hows, whats, and whys of specific murder cases.

The celebrities willing to improvise their way through season one episodes include Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, ex-NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, and Kumail Nanjiani. Joining Arnett as series regulars are Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins – Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

The six-episode season is set to premiere on February 3, 2022.

Murderville‘s based on the award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville and is executive produced by Arnett, Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg. Tom Davis, Andy Brereton, and James De Frond. Krister Johnson writes, executive produces, and serves as the showrunner, with Anna Drezen, Chadd Gindin, Craig Rowin, Jack Kukoda, Marina Cockenberg, Kerry O’Neill, Hannah Levy, and Adriana Robles also writing the first season’s episodes. Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff directed.

Murderville is an Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television production.

Netflix released the following synopsis for season one:

“Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them.

Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville.”