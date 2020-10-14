‘Shameless’ Final Season to Premiere in December

Showtime’s set a December premiere date for the 11th and final season of the critically acclaimed comedy, Shameless. Season 11 will kick off on December 6, 2020, with new episodes airing on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT.

Returning cast members include William H. Macy as Frank, Jeremy Allen White as Lip, Cameron Monaghan as Ian, and Noel Fisher as Mickey. Emma Kenney’s back as Deb, Ethan Cutkosky is Carl, Christian Isaiah is Liam, Kate Miner is Tami, Steve Howey is Kevin, and Shanola Hampton returns as V.

The Emmy Award-winning comedy is Showtime’s longest-running series, with the network reporting its 10th season averaged 5.7 million weekly viewers. John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Joe Lawson, Iain MacDonald, and Michael Hissrich serve as executive producers.

Details on Season 11:

The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile. As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug-induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch.

Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood. Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.







