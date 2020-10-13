CMT Music Awards Adds Luke Combs, Shania Twain, and Sam Hunt

CMT’s announced another wave of performers for the 2020 CMT Music Awards taking place on October 21st. Female Video of the Year nominee Gabby Barrett, Male Video of the Year nominees Morgan Wallen and Sam Hunt, and Shania Twain are confirmed to perform. (2020 will mark Twain’s first CMT Music Awards performance since 2011.)

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Halsey to perform, and Jimmie Allen will share the stage with Noah Cyrus. Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn are also set to collaborate on this year’s awards show.

This latest batch of performers join the list of previously announced acts that includes Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris.

Hosts Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will be joined by two additional hosts that have yet to be announced.

The CMT Music Awards will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land on October 21st beginning at 8pm ET/7pm CT. Winners are determined by Country music fans, with voting taking place via vote.cmt.com.

CMT’s Margaret Comeaux is executive producing with Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson.