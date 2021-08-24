Showtime has renewed Your Honor for a second season and confirmed Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston will reprise his role as New Orleans Judge Michael Desiato. Season two is expected to consist of 10 new episodes and is targeting a 2022 premiere.

BAFTA winner Peter Moffat will return as writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

“We were blown away by Your Honor… by the power of Peter’s storytelling, by the depth of Bryan’s performance, and by the overwhelming reaction from our subscribers who watched in record numbers,” stated Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Imagine our delight when we learned that Peter believed he had more story to tell and Bryan felt he had more depths to plumb. So, along with its millions of fans, I am gleefully shouting ‘Encore!'”

Season one of the critically acclaimed drama set a Showtime record, drawing in 6.6 million viewers. In addition to Bryan Cranston, the first season starred SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Emmy nominee Hope Davis (American Crime), Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told), Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of).

Flatbush Misdemeanors also scored a second season renewal order. The half-hour comedy was adapted by Kevin Iso (High Fidelity) and Dan Perlman (That’s My Bus!) from their popular digital series. Iso and Perlman star, with Kristin Dodson (The Shivering Truth), Hassan Johnson (The Wire), Kareem Green, and Kerry Coddett joining them in the first season.

And last but definitely not least, Showtime’s first late-night talk show, Desus & Mero, has been renewed for a fourth season. Season three debuted on January 31, 2021 and will wrap up on December 12th. Season four is expected to air in 2022.

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero co-host the award-winning series which has featured a roster of A-list celebrity guests including President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.







