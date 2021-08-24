Showtime’s set a November 14, 2021 premiere date for the dramatic series Yellowjackets starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the series’ first trailer.

The cast also includes Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), Samantha Hanratty (Shameless), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief), Steven Krueger (The Originals), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers), and Warren Kole (Shades of Blue).

The 10 episode first season of the one-hour series, described as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama,” is currently shooting in Vancouver. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created the series and serve as showrunners along with Jonathan Lisco (Animal Kingdom). Lyle, Nickerson, Lisco, Karyn Kusama, and Creative Engine’s Drew Comins executive produce. Kusama (Girlfight) directed the series’ pilot.

The Plot, Courtesy of Showtime:

Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.







