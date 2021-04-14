‘Shrill’ Season 3 Starring Aidy Bryant Shows Off Its First Trailer

The third season of Hulu’s Shrill just released an official trailer along with a poster promoting the series’ final season. The third season will pick up after Annie’s split from Ryan and is set to premiere on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The series is based on Lindy West’s Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman and stars Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Ian Owens, John Cameron Mitchell (The Good Fight), E.R. Fightmaster (Pathetic Woman), and Patti Harrison (A Simple Favor). Ali Rushfield guides the series as showrunner and executive producer. Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer also executive produce.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Season three of Shrill finds Annie (Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?







