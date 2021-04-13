First Photos: ‘Lisey’s Story’ Series from Stephen King and Apple TV+

The first photos have been released from Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series, Lisey’s Story. The Apple Original Series is based on Stephen King’s novel and, unlike other film or television adaptations of his bestsellers, King adapted his book for the series. According to Apple, King personally wrote each of the limited series’ eight episodes.

The cast of the limited series is led by Oscar winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Oscar nominee Clive Owen (Closer). The limited series also features three-time Oscar nominee Joan Allen (The Contender, The Crucible, Nixon), Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Dane DeHaan (A Cure for Wellness), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), and Sung Kang (Power).

The Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television production was directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, Neruda). Larraín, Stephen King, Julianne Moore, J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín executive produce.

The first two episodes of the limited series will premiere on Friday, June 4, 2021. The remaining episodes will arrive one at a time on subsequent Fridays.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

“Lisey’s Story is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.”