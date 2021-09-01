Shudder Announces Its “61 Days of Halloween” Horror Lineup

Genre streaming service Shudder has announced its 2021 Halloween programming lineup which will include new seasons of Creepshow and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, as well as the premiere of the docuseries Behind the Monsters. Shudder’s special “61 Days of Halloween” will also feature the premieres of new original films Superhost, Martyrs Lane, V/H/S/94, and Séance.

“Shudder is the ultimate destination for horror all year long, but every Halloween, we try to outdo ourselves. Last year, we supersized the season, expanding our celebration to 61 days, and this year, we’re going even bigger by bringing Shudder members an unbeatable lineup of new original series and exclusive movie premieres every week, along with new specials and timeless horror favorites, starting September 1. Whatever you’re in the mood for this Halloween—old or new, creepy fun or truly terrifying—Shudder has you covered,” stated Shudder General Manager Craig Engler.

The special Halloween programming will include a new version of the streaming service’s annual “Ghoul Log,” which Shudder describes as “Halloween’s answer to the Christmas Yule Log: a 24/7 streaming jack-o’-lantern providing the perfect ambience for all your Halloween festivities.”

“61 Days of Halloween” Programming Highlights:

SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS:

Superhost – Premieres September 2

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) In Superhost, travel vloggers Teddy (Osric Chau, Supernatural) and Claire (Sara Canning, Nancy Drew) share their experiences in and around vacation homes with their subscribers while maintaining a moderate level of internet fame. When their follower count starts to dwindle, they pivot to creating viral content around their most recent host, Rebecca (Gracie Gillam, Z Nation). With all eyes turned towards their “superhost,” Rebecca, they slowly start to realize something isn’t right and as they investigate further, they unlock a horrifying truth. Written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Z, Still/Born).

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) Martyrs Lane – Premieres September 9

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can’t quite work out why her mother seems so distant. At night she is visited by a mysterious guest, who might be able to give her some answers. With a new challenge every night, Leah is rewarded with bits of knowledge that, when pieced together, threaten to shine a dangerous light on both the truth in her nightmares and of the world she lives in. Directed by Ruth Platt (The Lesson). Starring Denise Gough (Colette), Steven Cree (A Discovery of Witches), Kiera Thompson (His Name Was Gerry) and Sienna Sayer (Silent Night).

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) Seance – Premieres September 29

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened. Written and directed by Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest). Starring Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation), Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands), Inanna Sarkis (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween), Seamus Patterson (Channel Zero), and Marina Stephenson-Kerr (Channel Zero).

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) V/H/S/94 – Premieres October 6

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) The Medium – Premieres October 14

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) A documentary team follows Nim, a shaman based in Northern Thai, the Isan area, and encounters her niece Mink showing strange symptoms that seem to be of inheritance of shamanism. The team decides to follow Mink, hoping to capture the shaman lineage passing on to the next generation, but her bizarre behavior becomes more extreme. From director Banjong Pisanthanakun and producer Na Hong-jin (director of The Wailing).

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) Horror Noire – Premieres Thursday, October 28

(Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ) A new Shudder Original anthology film, Horror Noire is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror and features new work from both established and emerging talents, showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters. Anthology writers featured include Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Victor LaValle, Shernold Edwards, Al Letson and Ezra C. Daniels. Cast featured include Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer), Luke James (The Chi), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Sean Patrick Thomas (The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods) Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin) and Rachel True (The Craft), among others.

SHUDDER ORIGINAL SERIES

Slasher: Flesh & Blood – New Episodes Premiere Every Thursday through September 16

Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family lead by patriarch Spencer Galloway (David Cronenberg) that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up.

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! From showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), a comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page. Guest stars include Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead), James Remar (Dexter), Johnathon Schaech (Legends of Tomorrow), Reid Scott (Veep), Hannah Fierman (V/H/S), King Bach (When We First Met), and Ethan Embry (Empire Records).

The groundbreaking Shudder Original series follows ten drag artists from around the world competing for a $100,000 grand prize – the largest in show history. Season four will feature a spectacular lineup of guest judges including Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical film series), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones), Misha Osherovich (Freaky), Queer country music icon Orville Peck, pop metal star Poppy, Ray Santiago (Ash vs. The Evil Dead), Bob the Drag Queen (We’re Here), and more, with additional judges to be announced later. Dubbed one of “the 19 best LGBTQ+ shows everyone needs to watch” by Cosmopolitan, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is written and produced by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.

The new original docu-series Behind the Monsters takes a deep dive on cinematic horror icons, including Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky and Pinhead, and features interviews with horror experts and the writers, directors and actors from the original films that made each character the stuff of genre legends. Written and directed by Gabrielle Binkley and Anthony Uro and produced by Stage 3 Productions, Behind the Monsters is executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan and Mark Shostrom.

SHUDDER SPECIALS

Joe Bob’s Halloween Hoedown — October 8 at 9pm ET on Shudder TV

In what has become an annual tradition, iconic horror host and foremost drive-in movie critic Joe Bob Briggs returns with a special The Last Drive-In double feature just in time for Halloween, premiering live on the Shudder TV feed. You’ll have to tune in to find out what movies Joe Bob has selected, but you can count on something scary and perfect for the season, with special guests to be announced. (Also available on demand beginning October 10.)

Every Friday in October from 3-4pm ET, members are invited to call Samuel Zimmerman, Shudder’s head of programming, to discuss all things horror: from their favorite genre films of all time to the most highly anticipated horror releases of the year. From those conversations, Sam will then use his horror expertise to offer customized viewing recommendations from Shudder’s expansive film collection. Fans can call Sam at 914-481-2239 during Hotline Hours. (No calls will go through outside those hours.)







