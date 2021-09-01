First Look: ‘Guilty Party’ Series Photos Starring Kate Beckinsale

The first photos have arrived from Paramount+’s upcoming genre-bending series, Guilty Party, starring Kate Beckinsale (Jolt, the Underworld franchise). The streaming service also released the teaser art for season one which kicks off on October 14, 2021.

The first season is made up of 10 half-hour episodes, with the first two episodes dropping on October 14th.

Joining Kate Beckinsale in season one are newcomer Jules Latimer, Geoff Stults (Little Fires Everywhere), Laurie Davidson (The Good Liar), Andre Hyland (The Death of Dick Long), Tiya Sircar (Good Sam), and Alanna Ubach (Euphoria).

Dead to Me‘s Rebecca Addelman created the series and executive produces along with Beckinsale and Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen. Funny Or Die’s Joe Farrell, Jim Ziegler, and Mike Farah also executive produce. And Trent O’Donnell (No Activity, New Girl) is on board as director and executive producer.

Paramount+ provided the following description of Guilty Party:

“Guilty Party follows Beth Burgess (Beckinsale), a discredited journalist desperate to salvage her career by latching on to the story of a young mother, Toni Plimpton (Latimer), who has been sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she claims she didn’t commit. In trying to uncover the truth, Beth finds herself in over her head as she contends with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the doldrums of marriage and her own tarnished past.”