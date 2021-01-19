TNT’s just given the critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer an early season three renewal order. The news comes less than a week ahead of the series’ season two premiere.

Season two will debut on January 25, 2021, with new episodes arriving on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast of Snowpiercer includes Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) as Melanie and Grammy and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as Layton. Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead) also star in season two. Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) joins the cast of the sci-fi thriller as Mr. Wilford.

Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson executive produce the series. Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi – producers of Snowpiercer the film – also are involved as executive producers.

According to TNT, season one ranked as the top new cable drama of 2020.

The Season 2 Plot:

At the end of Snowpiercer season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra, Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee.

In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.









