‘Blue Bloods’ Season 11 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Eddie and her partner are in hot water on CBS’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode five, “Spilling Secrets.” Episode five was directed by John Behring from a script by Daniel Truly and will air on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

Tom Selleck returns to lead the cast as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg is Danny Reagan, and Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan. The cast also includes Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray plays Officer Eddie Janko.

Guest stars include Sophia Gennusa, Kristine Nielsen, Brian Keane, Cameron Scoggins, Brandon Williams, Opal Alladin, Leah Pressman, Kurt Uy, Matt Consalvo, Lou Martini, Jr, Ramona Floyd, and Shawna Christensen.

“Spilling Secrets” Plot: Eddie and her partner, Officer Rachel Witten (Lauren Patten), are heralded for their bravery for stopping an active shooter, until a civilian comes forward to accuse them of faking the incident as part of a government conspiracy.

Also, Frank pries into a decades-long history of cash payments his father Henry has been making to an unknown recipient, Danny and Baez find themselves in the middle of a fierce sibling rivalry between two brothers as they investigate the murder of the men’s father, and Sean contends with his school locker being vandalized with anti-police sentiment.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in the family include middle daughter, Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, and is a single parent to her daughter Nicky, who is pursuing a career in San Francisco. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family’s “golden boy.”

Unable to deny the family tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in the family footsteps as a cop. He’s found a friend and ally in his wife, Eddie, who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. The Reagans welcomed a new family addition after Frank learned his deceased son, officer Joe Reagan, has an adult child they never knew about, a young man who is a rising NYPD cop.