‘Snowpiercer’ New Trailer Teases an Intense Season 2

The full trailer for season two of TNT’s critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Snowpiercer promises the new season’s going to be one wild ride. Season two will premiere on January 25, 2021, with new episodes airing on Mondays at 9pm ET/PT.

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Grammy and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) return to lead the cast as Melanie and Layton, respectively. The season two cast also includes Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead). Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) joins the cast of the post-apocalyptic sci-fi action thriller as Mr. Wilford.

Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson executive produce the series. Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi – producers of Snowpiercer the film – also are involved as executive producers.

The Snowpiercer Plot, Courtesy of TNT:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer.

While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee.

In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.









