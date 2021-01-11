‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 6 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Randall’s questions about his birth mother are answered as her backstory is revealed on NBC’s This Is Us season five episode six. New photos of Jennifer C. Holmes as Randall’s mom, Laurel, have just arrived for episode six, “Birth Mother,” which will air on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson is Beth and Chris Sullivan stars as Toby.

“Birth Mother” Plot: Randall uncovers new truths about his past.

This Is Us Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.