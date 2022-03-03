‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Sets a Summer Premiere for Season 17

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance will finally return for season 17 this summer after a nearly three year break. Auditions for the upcoming season begin in March, with the new season set to feature adult dancers between the ages of 18 and 30.

SYTYCD audition info: “Dancers can submit online by registering and providing a link to a video of their performance. Please check https://danceshow2022.castingcrane.com/ or fox.com/dance for audition deadlines, full eligibility requirements, official rules and additional details. Selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. From those auditions, the dancers selected will be invited to Los Angeles to perform for the judges and try to win a spot as one of the final contestants. Additional eligibility requirements and terms and conditions may apply.”

The Emmy Award-winning dance competition was created by Nigel Lythgoe and Simon Fuller. Lythgoe normally serves as a judge and also executive produces along with Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman. Seitchik is on board as the season 17 showrunner.

Fox’s season 17 announcement did not confirm who will be sitting in the judges’ chairs this season. The network also didn’t confirm if Cat Deeley will return as host.

So You Think You Can Dance Details, Courtesy of Fox:

The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition.







