Hulu’s just released the official trailer for The Girl From Plainville, an upcoming limited series based on the infamous texting-suicide case. The trailer sets up the relationship between teenagers Michelle Carter (played by Elle Fanning) and Conrad “Coco” Roy III (played by Colton Ryan), showing clips of the text messages between the two – including the messages Michelle sent urging Conrad to commit suicide.

The limited series’ cast also includes Chloë Sevigny as Colton’s mom, Lynn Roy; Cara Buono as Michelle’s mom, Gail Carter; Kai Lennox as Michelle’s dad, David Carter; and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad’s dad, Conrad “Co” Roy II.

Liz Hannah (The Dropout) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death) write, executive produce, and serve as co-showrunners. Elle Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward also executive produce.

Hulu will launch the limited series with the release of the first three episodes on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.







