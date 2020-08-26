‘Social Distance’ Quarantine-Produced Series Cast Announced

Netflix just announced the cast of their completely quarantine-produced anthology series, Social Distance. The series was conceived as the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the globe and was put together remotely (and safely) during quarantine.

The cast includes Danielle Brooks, Mike Colter, Oscar Nunez, Asante Blackk, Peter Scanavino, Lachlan Watson, Guillermo Diaz, and Marsha Stephanie Blake. Miguel Sandoval, Steven Weber, Shakira Barrera, Dylan Baker, Lovie Simone, Sunita Mani, Peter Vack, Okieriete Onaodowan, Heather Burns, Kylie Liya, Max Jenkins, and Brian Jordan Alvarez are also featured in the first season.

In addition, family members of the cast will show up in guest-starring roles. “Many of these stories required casting actors who were quarantined with other actors,” explained series creator, executive producer, and showrunner Hilary Weisman Graham. “That hurdle seriously hindered our options and so casting non-actors was sometimes essential. It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately.”

Tara Herrmann, Blake McCormick, and Jenji Kohan served as executive producers.

Netflix is targeting a fall 2020 premiere.

Social Distance Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Distance is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection.

Through these varied and deeply human stories, Social Distance aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history.







